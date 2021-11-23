Joycelyn (Lyn) Guillory Breaux was born January 17, 1941 in Port Arthur, Texas to Clarence (Lefty) and Lillian Sarver Guillory and died on November 16th, 2021.

She was a Bishop Byrne Alumni and was the last remaining founder of the Bishop Byrne Alumni Association.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Camerera Tomasello and her husband Jude Tomasello, two grandchildren – Michael and Jaclyn Tomasello, five step children, numerous step grandchildren, her brother Raymond Guillory, and his wife Darlene Guillory.

She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Breaux.

Services will include a Celebration of Life on Thursday, December 2nd from 6 pm to 8 pm at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Attendees are asked to wear something red in honor of Lyn’s favorite color.

A mass will be held the following day, Friday, December 3rd at 10am at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Port Neches.

More information on Lyn can be found at melancons.org.