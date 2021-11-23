Ms. Charlene Marie Jolivet, 76, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from her earthly home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, TX.

A native of Baldwin, Louisiana, she resided at Sheridan’s Assistant Living Center for the past 27 years. Her favorite pastime was making hook rugs.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie, Selina and Lela Jolivet; three sisters; one brother, one sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a niece and great nephew.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Willie Jolivet-Diles of Port Arthur, TX and Alice Jolivet-Jackson of Los Angeles, CA; three brothers, Harry LaPointe (Galatha), Grant LaPoint (Phyllis) of Port Arthur, TX and Wayne LaPointe of Manchester, TX; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Syers-Jolivet; one aunt, Pearl Lewis both of Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 12 noon Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 West 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

Elder Kevin T. Domingo, Sr. will officiate.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.