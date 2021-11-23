Aggravated assaults, drug busts lowlight recent indictments

Aggravated assault and drug cases made up many of the indicted crimes when a Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments last week.

Jose Angel Alaniz, 29, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred Sept. 25.

Henry Berryman, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Herman Palmer, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.

Jose Blas, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25, 2020.

Caleb Ray Bohler, 27, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.

Rachel Ann Bowden, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Darrell James Byrd, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.

Christian H. Chapman, 26, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.

Charles Clifton, 21, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 13.

Jayton Lee Eckhardt, 22, of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.

Joseph Freeman, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.

Nikki D. Gary, 40, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.

Aspen Candace Holmes, 39, of Silsbee was indicted for possession of a controlled substance for an incident that occurred March 10.

Jermaine Jones, also known as Sniff Jones and Sniff, 41, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.

Shonda Rene Walker, also knows as Shona Renea Walker and Shonda Renea Walker, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.

Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.

Briandon Keith Murphy, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 4.

Khyler Nonette, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.

Michael Edward Pond, 56, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, synthetic marijuana, for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.

Jimi Atalo Ramirez, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Jordan Devion Reed, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.

Nena Marie Shoemaker, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 9.

Bryce Everette Smith, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Mauro Danilo Suazo Jr., 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery fro an incident that occurred Aug. 30.

Denise Thomas, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Ezra Xavier Hooks Wallace, 35, of Webster, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Kevin Tran, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

Robert A. George, 51, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was indicted for prostitution solicitation under the age of 18 for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.

Sara Jordan, 39, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred July 22.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.