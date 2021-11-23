Aggravated assaults, drug busts lowlight recent indictments

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021

By PA News

Jefferson County Courthouse

Aggravated assault and drug cases made up many of the indicted crimes when a Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments last week.

  • Jose Angel Alaniz, 29, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred Sept. 25.
  • Henry Berryman, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.
  • Herman Palmer, 62, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Aug. 25.
  • Jose Blas, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, alprazolam, for an incident that occurred Nov. 25, 2020.
  • Caleb Ray Bohler, 27, of Nederland was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.
  • Rachel Ann Bowden, 43, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
  • Darrell James Byrd, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 12.
  • Christian H. Chapman, 26, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 21.
  • Charles Clifton, 21, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 13.
  • Jayton Lee Eckhardt, 22, of Webbers Falls, Oklahoma was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 16.
  • Joseph Freeman, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Oct. 22.
  • Nikki D. Gary, 40, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for an incident that occurred Aug. 24.
  • Aspen Candace Holmes, 39, of Silsbee was indicted for possession of a controlled substance for an incident that occurred March 10.
  • Jermaine Jones, also known as Sniff Jones and Sniff, 41, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 8.
  • Shonda Rene Walker, also knows as Shona Renea Walker and Shonda Renea Walker, 51, of Beaumont was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 1.
  • Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Kendrick Wayne Leday, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 14.
  • Briandon Keith Murphy, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 4.
  • Khyler Nonette, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Oct. 10.
  • Michael Edward Pond, 56, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, synthetic marijuana, for an incident that occurred Sept. 18.
  • Jimi Atalo Ramirez, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
  • Jordan Devion Reed, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 6.
  • Nena Marie Shoemaker, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 9.
  • Bryce Everette Smith, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
  • Mauro Danilo Suazo Jr., 27, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery fro an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
  • Denise Thomas, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 29.
  • Ezra Xavier Hooks Wallace, 35, of Webster, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
  • Kevin Tran, 38, of Port Neches was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.
  • Robert A. George, 51, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was indicted for prostitution solicitation under the age of 18 for an incident that occurred Oct. 23.
  • Sara Jordan, 39, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred July 22.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

