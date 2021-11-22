Port Arthur Health Department providing extended vaccination clinic hours, booster shot access

The Port Arthur Health Department is offering extended hours (until 7 p.m.) for the COVID Vaccination Clinic, and 1st, 2nd, or booster shots for those fully vaccinated today (Nov. 22).

Pfizer vaccines (and booster shots) are available for children 5-11 and children and adults 12 and up.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters are available for individuals 18 and over, just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Please keep your family members safe —get vaccinated today, a release from the health department and City of Port Arthur says.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites. Call 409-332-6215 for more information about the COVID Vaccines.