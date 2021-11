The Port Neches-Groves Indians played their way into the third round of the 5A Division II playoffs.

Up next, the Indians will play Texas High School at 6 p.m. at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Friday (Nov. 26).

Texas High School is coming off a 28-0 win over Texas City.

PNG beat Montgomery 49-42 at Stallworth Stadium Friday.