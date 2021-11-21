Noah Jackson returning home following brain injury; parade planned

The Port Neches-Groves community will celebrate the return of Noah Jackson with a parade at PNG High School Monday.

Jackson has been in the hospital since mid-October after suffering a brain injury during a junior varsity game.

Jackson’s mom posted details of the parade route on social media:

Parade route for Noah’s arrival.

Date – Monday Nov. 22nd

Time – 5pm to 6pm

Location – The entire PNG high school perimeter!! Merriman, both parking lights on each end of school, and the road behind the stadium!!! Thank you!!

Details – From 5pm-6pm everyone arrives and gets in place. Please try and be there early so we can get good photos of the crowd. We also want everyone to take as many photos as possible to send in to him and share with everyone on fb. Thank you!

Arriving:

– Please do NOT park in the blocked off area of the Stadium Parking Lot.

– We want everyone to find a spot on the sidewalk or roads surrounding the High School!! (Just like y’all were attending a parade). Find a parking spot and walk to the edge of the road surrounding please. Both sides of the road is completely acceptable!! PLEASE DONT LEAVE ANY EMPTY SPOTS. If you see a void and y’all are around a Huge Crowd, try and spread out.

When Noah comes home they will drive this route exactly.

– They will start at the corner of Meriman and the parking lot for the stadium, and head down in front of the school until they reach the corner of the Gymnasium. (After turning left at the Gym, we would like everyone in front of the school to walk to the stadium parking lot). Please walk do not drive!!

– When they turn left and pass through our crowd on that side, you have the option of walking in front of the school to the stadium parking lot or you get to be some of the privileged who get to walk behind his vehicle and continue to see all the smiling faces who came out to support this young man!! (I know that’s what I’m doing)!!

Please walk do not drive.

– They will continue down to the back of the school, turn left and continue down the back of the stadium. (Again, we want everyone to join in the March behind Noah).

After turning left into the parking lot behind the score board, they will enter the Main parking lot, along with his entourage. And we will all make a huge crowd in the center!!

(I would like to attempt to take an Areal photo before everyone leaves. We will do one group and then also try and make the #41 again)!

He will not be able to get out and hug and shake hands due to being 2 to 3 days post op, so please keep a safe distance for his sake. Thank you.

They haven’t said that he can’t be around loud noises but just to be safe please keep stereos off. But SCREAMS and SHOUTING are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED!!

We will see him off and he will get to be home with his family WHERE HE BELONGS!! And just in time for Thanksgiving!! Now that’s something to be thankful for this Holiday season!!