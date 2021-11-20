Paisley Peach Children’s Boutique finds home in new storefront

NEDERLAND — Jamie Dionne is working everyday in her dream job, and she knows who to thank for that.

Dionne opened Paisley Peach Children’s Boutique at 1228 Boston Avenue in October with a goal of providing stylish options that children can have fun in.

“The main thing really is affordability,” Dionne said. “It’s boutique clothing for affordable prices. I want my customers to know, as parents, I’m not here to just make money but to form relationships with them. They are very important to me. Because of them, I am able to do my dream job.”

Paisley Peach Children’s Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The store number is Dionne’s cell phone, 409-728-0694.

If customers see something through Facebook or Instagram or have a question from a previous visit, they can call or send a text.

“I just want them to know I am assessable,” Dionne said. “I am not just some absentee owner. I want those relationships with my customers.”

Dionne originally opened in 2016 inside Sassy Trendz Boutique. A couple of moves later finally provided the right location and time for her own storefront.

“Boston Avenue is a great shopping area where people walk between the boutiques,” Dionne said.

“It’s a fabulous location. It’s been fantastic. Our customers, ones that have known me since Sassy Trendz, have supported me since my very first day. They don’t forget.”

Paisley Peach Children’s Boutique offers an assortment of clothing options, mainly focusing on girls infant to size 7/8.

There is also a small section of women’s clothing, gift items, children’s gifts, bath bombs, bracelets and “all the fun stuff,” Dionne joked.

The store’s name came about in 2016 when Dionne polled family and friends with her favorite choices.

That proved to be a pivotal point in her life.

“It was one of those things that I wanted to do,” she said. “I wanted to make a change and be my own boss. I wanted to make a difference in the kids world. I wanted it to be affordable kids clothing.

“Boston Avenue is growing and, honestly, it is thriving. The community, as far as business owners, supports each other and looks out for each other. I see so much growth to come for Boston Avenue in the future.”