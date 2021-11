The Nederland Bulldogs swept through the second day of the Bulldog Tournament at Nederland High School Friday.

Nederland is 4-0 so far with the tournament wrapping up Saturday. The Bulldogs started off the day with 45-25 win over Santa Fe and followed up with an impressive defensive performance, beating Buna 34-16. In the latter game, point guard Ava Wiltz recorded 22 points through three quarters of play.