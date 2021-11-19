ON THE MENU — This Fit Fuel serves your healthy meals fast, fresh & delicious

NEDERLAND — A new Mid County eatery is hoping to provide the area with healthy food in a fast and affordable manner.

This Fit Fuel opened at 2119 Nederland Avenue this week, and owners Amber Dickerson and Jason Dickerson are excited for their new adventure.

“We serve healthy food at a fast-food-restaurant pace,” Jason Dickerson said. “Aaron Alverson is the inventor of This Fit Fuel and all of the entrees and sides that we sell. The store is originally in Beaumont.”

Jason and Amber worked in the chemical industry before being laid off during the pandemic. Jason met Alverson while working out at a gym in Beaumont. At the time, Alverson had opened his first location in Beaumont and Jason and his wife ate there regularly.

After being laid off, the couple decided to follow their passion of fitness into the restaurant business with Alverson.

“Cooking has always been a passion of mine,” he said. “I was a nutrition coach, a cross fit coach and athlete. This was right up my ally. I knew I could get behind this and promote this and feel good about myself selling it.

“We worked out at Cross Fit Beaumont. He was really inspirational in telling me not to give up. We hadn’t talked for about a year when I lost my job in April. I didn’t know if he would even remember me. I reached out on Facebook and he did.”

Dickerson said he knew Alverson opened a second location in Pearland.

While that location closed during the pandemic, Dickerson said he is ready to see the Nederland location thrive. Dickerson and his wife live in Nederland. Amber is from Port Arthur and Jason is from Channelview but has lived in Nederland the past eight years.

The goal is to provide meals that are healthy and tasty.

“We take regular chicken and add a few spices and some of our special sauces to it,” he said. “There is no MSG and low sodium. Aaron always says healthy food doesn’t taste that good because it is always bland, but he came up with the recipes that will completely blow you out of the water. Take our teriyaki chicken and our honey sriracha chicken. Those were our two best sellers on our opening day.”

Patrons should not be intimidated by trying something new.

“We try to make it as easy as possible on someone that hasn’t been to a place like this,” he said. “First thing, you choose your size. Then, you choose your entrée. What type of meat do you want? We also have veggie bowls. Then, you pick two sides. A lot of meal preps come with one side already chosen. We let you choose the sides, so that you eat what you want to eat.”

This Fit Fuel is open Mondays-Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.