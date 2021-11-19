Maudry E. Petry was born June 20, 1927 in Milton, Louisiana.

She was a resident of Port Arthur for 70 years and was retired.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of The Ladies Auxiliary.

Maudry departed this earthly life on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Maudry was a devoted catholic, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all she touched.

In the journey of her life, she fought a good fight.

She has finished her race and she kept her faith. She put herself in the Hands of the Lord.

Maudry is survived by her three sons: James A Petry Jr. (Cheryl), Warren J. Petry (Lisa), & Mark A. Petry Sr. (Donnetta); five grandchildren: Trinette Petry-Rose (Tony), Maria Antoinette Guidry, Mariah Alyce Pompa (Omar), Mark Anthony Petry Jr., Aaron Petry & Ashford Garner; eight great-grandchildren: Kerrington Johnson, Anthony Rose, Averie Garner, Magali Pompa, Milani Pompa, Demi Guidry, Dior Guidry & Malena Petry; two great-great grandchildren; Lincoln Johnson & Jackson Johnson.

Maudry was preceded in death by: James A. Petry Sr. (spouse), Eli and Elena Bernard (parents), Wallace Bernard (brother), Thomas Bernard (brother), Mildred Reaux (her twin sister), and Louise Francis (sister).

Her siblings also survive Maudry: Stafford Bernard (brother), Angelina Narcisse (sister), Susan Hill (sister), and Adeline Williams (sister); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

Visitation will be from 9:00a.m until service time.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.