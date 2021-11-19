Locally-owned People’s Urgent Care opens doors

NEDERLAND — Locally owned People’s Urgent Care has a second location, this one at 1509 S. U.S. 69 in Nederland behind The Schooner.

The urgent care can be described as the go-between a family doctor and an emergency room, owner and certified nurse practitioner Kasim Chaudhry said.

A visit could be as simple as needing to get blood pressure or diabetes medicine refilled or procedures such as stitches.

And if you’re worried about a possible broken bone, People’s Urgent Care has a digital x-ray on site with an overhead, meaning the x-rays go to a radiologist, and they typically send back a report with five minutes, he said.

“You don’t have to go to an ER, sit there and worry about getting an x-ray, and you don’t have go to your doctor and get a referral. You come here — it’s a one stop shop,” Chaudhry said.

If the bone is broken, the urgent care will splint it up and send you where you need to go.

Occupational & other services

In addition, the urgent care provides occupational services such as Workmen’s Compensation, drug screening, breath alcohol testing and testing for industrial plants such as for respirator fitting.

“There’s not much we don’t do,” Chaudhry said.

School physicals, sports physicals and return-to-work physicals can be done.

And in an area where there is a lot of industry and petrochemical facilities that draw workers from near and far, there is the need for the business.

“And in Southeast Texas, what we see a lot of is people working from out of town, working in the industry and at the plants. They can’t go back to Mississippi or Arkansas or where they’re from to get their medicine and it’s hard from them to find a primary care doctor, so we fill the gap,” Chaudhry said.

Hallie Waddell, manager of the Mid County location, said one of the benefits of People’s Urgent Care is they are able to get people in and out quickly.

In addition, they perform rapid COVID tests and the PCR test airlines require for travel.

Local ties

People’s Urgent Care has a Beaumont location that opened more than a year ago, and the Nederland location opened last week. There are plans to open a third location, Chaudhry said, in the Orange or Orangefield area.

“We’re not some big corporation from outside of Texas,” he said. “We’re locally owned. We hire locally and we promote out local businesses.”

People’s Urgent Care is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays though Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, call 409-519-8045 or visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.