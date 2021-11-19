On the afternoon of November 18, 2021, Jacqueline Pevoto Hall, 90, of Port Neches, TX slipped peacefully into the arms of our Lord, where she was joyfully reunited with family and friends including her husband, Milton C. Hall, Sr.

He was truly the love of her life and their commitment to one another was a testament of their marriage.

Born January 21, 1931, in Houston, TX to Catherine and Rubert Pevoto, Jackie’s family later moved to Port Arthur, TX.

After marrying Milton and raising their three children she worked 15 years for Dallas-Williams Furniture in Beaumont, TX and then in Public Relations at Central Mall before retiring.

Throughout much of her life, Jackie helped in various capacities with her church, formerly Central Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX, now Grace Baptist Church.

She loved serving God and had a passion for planning and hosting dinner parties, banquets, Hall Family Thanksgivings and reunions, and Thomas Jefferson Class of ’49 Christmas parties and reunions. Her authentic, sweet spirit continued to shine through her until she drew her last breath on this earth.

Jackie leaves behind a legacy of grace and love to her children and grandchildren: daughters Kathryn (Kitty) Hall and Beverly Hall of Dallas, TX, son, Milton (Chuck) Hall, Jr., and wife Sharon, of Columbus, TX, and their sons Jason Hall and wife Amy, of Houston, TX, and Jared Hall, his daughter Jaelynn, of Columbus, TX. Indelible memories of love and laughter are left behind with the numerous extended members of the Hall and Pevoto families, as well as many friends.

She is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Dr. Phil Dillingham of Asheville, NC, Dolly Hall and Frankie Hall of Groves, TX, Olive Hall of Port Neches, TX, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her only sibling, Veronica Pevoto Dillingham of Ashville, NC, brothers and sisters-in-law Julian (Shu) Hall and wife, Marie, James (Yeager) Hall and wife, Lillie Mae, Robert (Bob) Hall and his wife, Aline, Charles Hall and wife, Earline, William (Bill) Hall and wife, Frances, Louis (Tony) Hall and his wife, Melba, Harry Hall, Donald Hall, Jerry Hall, Bettye Nell Hall Becker and husband, Howard, Everett Earl Hall, Helen Hall Lumbley and husband, John, Francis Hall Middleton and husband, Ike, Margaret Hall Taylor Vucinovich and husband, Bob, Barbara Hall Garner and husband, Kenneth.

The family extends their deep appreciation to the staff at Oak Grove Nursing Home and Harbor Hospice who provided love and the most excellent quality of life possible to the very end.

Thank you in particular to Daniel Duplechin and Chasity Hicks with Oak Grove, Cathy Gohlke (Harbor Hospice), and numerous staff members who were always there to assist Mom.

We also thank several friends and family members for walking along side Jackie and her family throughout this journey. Last but not to least, to Brenda Lewis, Patsy and Walter Simmons as well as Gail and John Storey, words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude – you will always be a part of our Hall family.

A Celebration of Jackie’s Life will be held at 1:45pm on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, TX with Dr. Phil Sigman officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30am-1:30pm at the funeral home prior to the celebration. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves, TX.

Serving as pallbearers are Jason Hall, Jared Hall, Everett Hall, Kelly Hall, Paul Hall, Tony Hall, Patrick Mitchell, and Dr. John Storey.

Friends wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may send them to Star of Hope in Houston, TX founded by Jackie’s grandfather, Rev. D.R. Pevoto, www.sohmission.org.