Charlotte’s Cupboard Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Pantry open to all

The 3rd Annual Charlotte’s Cupboard Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Pantry takes place Saturday morning in Port Arthur.

The event is open to everyone and is free of charge from 9 a.m. to noon at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Vendors with informative information will be on site, along with the City of Port Arthur Health Department administering free COVID-19 vaccines.

1st and 2nd shots will be available, as well as booster shots.