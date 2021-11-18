Port Arthur Little Theatre presenting Miracle on 34th Street

Port Arthur Little Theatre is getting ready to put on timeless classic “Miracle on 34th Street” during the weekends before and after Thanksgiving.

Kris Kringle, an old man living in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s.

Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for.

Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa.

Shows are planned Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 26-28.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The theater is located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Tickets are available at palt.org or by calling the reservation line at 409-727-PALT.

Students are $9; seniors (62+), teachers and active duty military are $11 and adults are $13.