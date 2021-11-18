Interstate 10 motorists can expect delays; portion currently blocked, DPS says

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 10 at Boyt Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:15 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound and drove into the eastbound lane, striking another vehicle head on.

I-10 eastbound is currently blocked. I-10 westbound has one lane open for travel.

Motorists should expect delays.

The investigation is ongoing, additional information will be released as it becomes available.