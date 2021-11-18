Helen Jean Hurts Clay, 81, of Port Arthur, departed this life on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Arden Place in Beaumont, TX.

Helen was native of Port Arthur, TX and a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, she also was a Port Arthur City Wide Ushers and a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1959.

Helen retired from PAISD as Cafeteria Manager of Woodrow Wilson in 2003.

She was married to Kerney P. Clay, Sr. and to this union five children were born.

Helen was preceded in death by her rmother Helen Martin, husband Kerney Sr. son Kerry, and brother Terry Jones.

She is survived by three sons; Gregory Clay of Minneapolis, MN, Tyrone Clay of Port Arthur,TX and Kerney Clay Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; one daughter, Dawn Clay of Port Arthur, TX, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, aunt, Mary Jackson of Port Arthur, TX, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1224 Houston Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.