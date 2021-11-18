Hazel Gones, 86, of Port Neches, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her residence in Port Neches.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Officiating will be Reverend Sean Leick of First United Methodist Church in Port Neches. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on April 6, 1935, she was the daughter of Leo Edwin Gayle, Sr. and Hazel Stallworth Gayle.

Hazel was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Port Neches and The United Methodist Women.

She volunteered in the hospital auxiliary.

She retired from Texas Employment Commission as Employment Supervisor.

Hazel was a master gardener, and a wonderful cook she won numerous area recipe contest.

Hazel enjoyed traveling all around the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Hazel Gayle, and son, Frank Charles Gones, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Darlyne Ward and husband Rodger of Kennedale, Ellen James and husband Dale of Port Arthur, sister, Linda Schnell of Groves, brother, Leo Gayle, Jr. and wife Verna of Groves, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Friends and family wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: National Reye’s Syndrome Foundation, Inc. – 426 N. Lewis Street / PO Box 829 Bryan, OH 43506-0829 – http://www.reyessyndrome.org