Groves Police Blue Santa program moving forward in 2022

GROVES — The Groves Police Department recently announced its second annual Blue Santa program.

The effort is moving forward for December.

“We would like to invite each of your businesses/organizations to donate to our Blue Santa program,” a release from the Groves Police Department stated.

“We apologize for the late notice, but we are excited to work with each of you to further serve our community.”

The plan includes having a parade throughout Groves with multiple police emergency vehicles and Blue Santa. Officers and volunteers will visit numerous houses over several days and hand-deliver presents to children in need.

If a local company would like to make a contribution, contact Officer Macie Jackson by email at mbergeron@cigrovestx.com or Detective Chris Robin by email at crobin@cigrovestx.com.

Robin can also be contacted at 409-248-4066.

For updates on the event, follow the Groves Texas Police Officers Non-Profit Corporation Facebook page.

All donations can be made to the Groves Texas Police Officers Non-Profit Corporation, 501c3 (GTPONPC) and may be tax-deductible.