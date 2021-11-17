VIDEO: Help police ID “slim” and “well-nourished” Port Arthur burglary suspects

Port Arthur Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects seen driving a silver 4-door Chevrolet.

Police said assailants burglarized at a local business at approximately 11:45 p.m. Oct. 20.

“You can see that the suspects are wearing distinct clothing,” a PAPD release said. “The slim male is wearing a red Nike hoodie. The well-nourished suspect is wearing a shirt that has the word ‘cookies,’ the back of his Hoodie has ‘Hurley.’”

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please call Detective Walter Flores at 409-983-8678.

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App. You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward.