Port Arthur nears 100 COVID deaths; extended hours at Vaccination Clinic on Thursday

Port Arthur is nearing a dubious benchmark as the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to claim local victims.

On Wednesday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death in a resident of Port Arthur.

This individual was a White female between 70 and 75 years old.

It has been determined she had underlying health conditions.

From the onset of the pandemic, there have been 99 COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur.

“We emphasize again that COVID-19 is still a very serious disease,” Port Arthur Health Department officials announced. “Please continue to be vigilant and protect yourself and your family. Booster, 1st and 2nd doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.”

Extended hours

The Port Arthur Health Department is offering extended hours Thursday (until 7 p.m.) for the COVID Vaccination Clinic, and 1st, 2nd or booster shots for those fully vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccines (and booster shots) are available for children 5-11, and children and adults 12 and up; Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines and boosters are available for individuals 18 and over.

Call the Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites. Call 409-332-6215 for more information about the COVID Vaccines.