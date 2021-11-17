PHOTO FEATURE — Longtime Tex-Mex eatery demolished

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Mary Meaux

The once popular Mexican restaurant, which stood vacant for years, is now being demolished. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A view of inner walls can be seen from the Jimmy Johnson Boulevard side of the building. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Demolition of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant at 7700 Ninth Avenue is underway. The eatery has been closed a number of years and the building has been damaged during hurricanes. (Mary Meaux/The News)

