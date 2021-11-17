Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 1-14

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14:

  • Benjamin Lalko, 40, warrant other agency
  • David Hayes, 43, warrant other agency
  • John Anderson III, 45, possession of a controlled substance
  • Timothy Chatelain, 46, possession of a controlled substance
  • Rudy Aguilar, 33, driving while intoxicated
  • Steven Tate, 48, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14:

Nov. 1

  • A death was reported in the 1300 block of North 20th Street.
  • A person was found displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A runaway was reported in the 300 block of North 31st Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.

Nov. 2

  • Death -natural causes was reported in the 900 block of Doornbos Lane.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 500 block of South 37th Street.

Nov. 3

  • Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Nov. 4

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near U.S. 69 and Nederland Avenue.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

Nov. 5

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Boston.

Nov. 6

  • An officer received information in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.

Nov. 7

  • Burglary of a habitation, terroristic threat of family and obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • Found property was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 8

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

Nov. 9

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant near Detroit and 17th Street.

Nov. 10

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2200 block of Avenue L.
  • Criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 800 block of North 15th Street.
  • An officer found a person overdosed and to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue L.

Nov. 11

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 20th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of fictitious license plates in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

Nov. 12

  • An information report was completed the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of North 27th Street.

Nov. 13

  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 14

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Endanger child with intent to return was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

