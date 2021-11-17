Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 1-14
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14:
- Benjamin Lalko, 40, warrant other agency
- David Hayes, 43, warrant other agency
- John Anderson III, 45, possession of a controlled substance
- Timothy Chatelain, 46, possession of a controlled substance
- Rudy Aguilar, 33, driving while intoxicated
- Steven Tate, 48, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14:
Nov. 1
- A death was reported in the 1300 block of North 20th Street.
- A person was found displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration in the 2300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A runaway was reported in the 300 block of North 31st Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.
Nov. 2
- Death -natural causes was reported in the 900 block of Doornbos Lane.
- A dog at large was reported in the 500 block of South 37th Street.
Nov. 3
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Nov. 4
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near U.S. 69 and Nederland Avenue.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
Nov. 5
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Boston.
Nov. 6
- An officer received information in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
Nov. 7
- Burglary of a habitation, terroristic threat of family and obstruction or retaliation was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
- Found property was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 8
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
Nov. 9
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1800 block of North U.S. 69.
- Theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- Officer Arceneaux arrested a subject on another agency’s warrant near Detroit and 17th Street.
Nov. 10
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 2200 block of Avenue L.
- Criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 800 block of North 15th Street.
- An officer found a person overdosed and to be in possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
Nov. 11
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 900 block of North 20th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of fictitious license plates in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
Nov. 12
- An information report was completed the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of North 27th Street.
Nov. 13
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
Nov. 14
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Endanger child with intent to return was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.