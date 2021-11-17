MISSING: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating man, 65, with dementia

Published 9:07 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By PA News

Joseph Francis Bennett II

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert Wednesday morning for missing 65-year-old Joseph Francis Bennett II.
He is described as a White male, 6’2” and 150 pounds.

Police believe Joseph Francis Bennett II left in this 2002 Maroon Dodge Dakota.

He has gray hair and green eyes. His left pointer finger is missing. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with black sweat pants.

He was last seen on camera leaving his residence in the 1600 block of Eagle Lane in Beaumont traveling North on Hillebrandt Road toward West Port Arthur Road.

Bennett suffers from dementia and hasn’t driven in a very long time

His vehicle is a 2002 Maroon Dodge Dakota Truck cab-and-a-half with silver trim – TX – JTF5287.

If located, contact local law enforcement or call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 409-835-8411.

