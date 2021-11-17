Injured football player Noah Jackson expected home sooner then first thought

Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By PA News

Noah Jackson is a sophomore on the PNG junior varsity team. (Chris Moore/The News)

Noah Jackson will be released from the hospital earlier than previously expected, his family said.

Jackson was originally scheduled to return from the hospital in Houston to his home in Port Neches in early December.

However, his family learned Wednesday that Jackson will be able to return home either Sunday or Monday, according to his mother Kim Borne.

Jackson will have surgery Friday to replace a piece of his skull that was removed after his brain injury.

“Noah’s surgery is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. (Friday). So, by 7:30 p.m., we will be wearing our Indians playoff shirts and listening to the game,” Borne said in a post.

Athletes Sports Training at 2350 Nall Street in Port Neches has been displaying Noah’s number to those passing by. (Monique Batson/The News)

Jackson was critically injured during a helmet-to-helmet collision during a kickoff play in October.

Jackson has been at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston recovering.

