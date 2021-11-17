Acadian wants to pay you while earning your Emergency Medical Technician certification

BEAUMONT — Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy are kicking off the first round of the accelerated EMT class in Beaumont.

The program selects individuals interested in earning Emergency Medical Technician certification and pays them while they are in training.

Upon successful completion, they will then serve as EMTs in Jefferson County.

Compared to the traditional EMT program, which takes four months to complete, the accelerated program is an intense and complex seven-week course.

Acceptance into the program is competitive, with only 30 seats available.

Acadian covers the fees and costs of the course. While in school, the student will earn $11/hour. Upon graduation and passing the EMT National Registry exam, the individual begins earning EMT pay and works as an Acadian EMT in the Beaumont area.

The last day to apply for the program is Dec. 23, and the course begins Jan. 10, 2022. The class will be held in the Beaumont area.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit nationalemsacademy.com/programs/accelerated-emt-program-beaumont.

Acadian Ambulance provides emergency and non-emergency medical transportation to 35 Texas counties and the Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The company is owned by its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan and is one of 11 agencies in Texas accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.