PORT NECHES — Grace Roy enjoys painting in her spare time. But just talking for a short time with the Port Neches-Groves High School senior, it’s hard to imagine she has much time to spare.

The 17-year-old is in Student Council, where she serves as class president, is secretary of the Student Body, participates in First Priority, belongs to the National Honor Society where she serves as vice president, holds the role of Speaker of the House in History Club and is a co-head varsity cheerleader.

“I don’t sleep much,” she joked.

But being involved in a multitude of activities has always been a passion of hers, ever since her family moved locally from the Sour Lake area.

She began at third grade at Ridgewood Elementary and never looked back.

“I loved it,” she said. “I loved it so much. Just the sea of purple; I blended right in. My dad went here when he was younger so I already knew ‘Cherokee.’”

Mom grew up mostly in Liberty but graduated from Nederland High School, so Mid-County was already in her blood.

But it’s not just the extra-curricular activities that keep Grace busy. She doesn’t let off the books either.

“I love math class because I love puzzles,” she said. “And I’m really good at English and writing.”

And her achievements have not gone unnoticed.

“Grace is definitely a leader amongst her peers,” said Director of Student Activities Jon Deckert. “She has grown into an outgoing, responsible young lady that will continue to do great things throughout her future. Any task that the administration has asked of Grace is achieved with enthusiasm, on time and with consideration on the ways her actions will impact others.”

As she continues her senior year, Grace is awaiting word from Louisiana State University, where she hopes to attend honor’s college.

“I’ve looked into it because it’s still close enough that I can come home on weekends, but far enough to where I can grow up,” she said of LSU. “And their honors program, if I get into it, sounds amazing.”

From there she plans to start working towards a career in the medical field, although she’s yet to decide on a specialty.

“I’m thinking pediatrics right now,” she said. “I just want to help people, and I love kids. I’m a peer tutor right now. I get to hang out with kids every day, and it’s fun.”

But leaving home for college is almost essential for the family oriented student.

“I know if I stay close to home, I’ll never leave my family,” she said with a laugh. “I’ll just want to be with them all the time.”

Grace is one of two girls, with a sister at Port Neches Middle School. She’s says the two are opposites, although it’s clear they’re high achievers.

“She’s in All-Region Choir, and I cannot carry a note to save my life,” the older sister said. “She’s athletic, and I’m not.”

(Although her work on the cheer squad might say otherwise.)

As for her family, Grace said they enjoy annual trips to Tennessee.

“It is our favorite place,” she said. “We like hiking and hanging out in the mountains. It’s fun.”

But for now, she has one other thing on her mind — the upcoming playoff game.

After a 72-20 win over Galena Park last week, on Friday PNG will travel to Baytown to take on Montgomery in the 5A Area Round.

“I’m excited about the upcoming game,” she said. “Now that we’re in the playoffs, I just want to win.”