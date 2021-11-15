Police find man dead in driver’s seat of bullet-riddled vehicle

ORANGE — At 8:45 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of West John in Orange in reference to several shots being fired and a possible victim.

Orange Police Department Lt. L.A. Lovelace said officers began arriving on scene at 8:47 p.m. and located a black, four-door car stopped in a ditch.

The vehicle had multiple bullet holes on the driver side.

Officers checked the vehicle to find a single black male victim deceased in the driver’s seat, Lovelace said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release information about the victim.