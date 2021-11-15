Man robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint Sunday night, Port Arthur Police say

A Port Arthur man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint late Sunday night, police said.

Field Operations Division Sgt. Shelby Harper said the victim called Port Arthur Police at 9:58 p.m. Sunday.

The victim said he was in his vehicle about to leave his home when another vehicle stopped behind him on the roadway.

Several assailants approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out, Harper said.

The assailants stole the vehicle, and police reported the victim was not injured.

Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately released.