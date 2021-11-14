Multiple gunshots strike Port Arthur couple’s home while they were sleeping
Published 7:40 am Sunday, November 14, 2021
Gunshots rang out before dawn Sunday in Port Arthur, police say, leading to a deadly conduct investigation and a startled sleeping couple.
Port Arthur Police officers responded to the 600 block of Houston Avenue after several gunshots were fired at approximately 3:49 a.m.
“While out investigating the gunfire, a call was received at (225 5th St.), a block away from the initial call, in reference to a home being struck by possible bullets,” a PAPD release said.
“Once officers arrived and began investigating at the home, it was discovered that it had been struck three times by bullets.”
Authorities said the home’s occupants — a man and his wife asleep — were not injured.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.
Police have not initially released details about arrests or suspects.