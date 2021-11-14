Multiple gunshots strike Port Arthur couple’s home while they were sleeping

Published 7:40 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

By PA News

Gunshots rang out before dawn Sunday in Port Arthur, police say, leading to a deadly conduct investigation and a startled sleeping couple.

Port Arthur Police officers responded to the 600 block of Houston Avenue after several gunshots were fired at approximately 3:49 a.m.

“While out investigating the gunfire, a call was received at (225 5th St.), a block away from the initial call, in reference to a home being struck by possible bullets,” a PAPD release said.

“Once officers arrived and began investigating at the home, it was discovered that it had been struck three times by bullets.”

Authorities said the home’s occupants — a man and his wife asleep — were not injured.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Police have not initially released details about arrests or suspects.

More News

ON THE MENU — Valle Verde offers great food, comfortable setting

County gifted with vintage map that highlights Port Arthur’s start

New website covers iconic Jack Brooks’ life and career

DR. MARK PORTERIE — Port Arthur ISD shares its many blessings

Print Article