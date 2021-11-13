RELIGION BRIEFS — Men’s Ministry Group to meet Nov. 18

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., features Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 309-983-7654.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor’s Albert and Charlotte Moses 18th Year Anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is the Rev. Albert Moses III. The theme is “Commissioned by God: The Man, The Message, The Vision” taken from 1 Timothy 1:12.”

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., features an Ushers Annual Conference at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ray Anthony Bell of Cathedral of Praise Church in Port Arthur.

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Men’s Ministry Group meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 18. The group is open to all men. They meet every other Thursday. There will be food, fun and fellowship.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is hosting the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

