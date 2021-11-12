Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 1-7
Published 12:22 am Friday, November 12, 2021
The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7:
- Thomas Chapman, 33, public intoxication
- Richard Deal, 44, criminal trespassing
- Rebecca Miller, 37, violation of protective order
- Michael Johnson, 58, possession of a controlled substance
- Rachel Means, 49, other agency warrant(s)
- Kate Bernal, 37, driving while intoxicated
- Arturo Quezada, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Robert Kelly, 63, terroristic threats against a public servant
Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Nov. 1 and 7:
Nov. 1
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of 8th St.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 700 block of Sierra.
Nov. 2
- No reports.
Nov. 3
- Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 1800 block of Heisler.
Nov. 4
- Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 900 block of Montrose.
- Officer arrested a subject for criminal trespassing in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.
Nov. 5
- Officer arrested a subject for violation of a protection order in the 1000 block of Dallas.
Nov. 6
- Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 900 block Montrose.
- Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and give information in the 2200 block of Hwy. 136.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 300 block of Ave. C.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Ave. B.
Nov. 7
- Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and a second subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Pine Lane.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Earle.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Merriman.
- Officer arrested a subject for terroristic threats against a public servant in the 2900 block of Nall.
- Officer investigated a report of harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.