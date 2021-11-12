Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 1-7

Published 12:22 am Friday, November 12, 2021

By PA News

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7:

  • Thomas Chapman, 33, public intoxication
  • Richard Deal, 44, criminal trespassing
  • Rebecca Miller, 37, violation of protective order
  • Michael Johnson, 58, possession of a controlled substance
  • Rachel Means, 49, other agency warrant(s)
  • Kate Bernal, 37, driving while intoxicated
  • Arturo Quezada, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Robert Kelly, 63, terroristic threats against a public servant 

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Nov. 1 and 7:

Nov. 1

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of 8th St.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 700 block of Sierra.

Nov. 2

  • No reports.

Nov. 3

  • Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 1800 block of Heisler.

Nov. 4

  • Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 900 block of Montrose.
  • Officer arrested a subject for criminal trespassing in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Nov. 5

  • Officer arrested a subject for violation of a protection order in the 1000 block of Dallas.

Nov. 6

  • Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 900 block Montrose.
  • Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and give information in the 2200 block of Hwy. 136.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 300 block of Ave. C.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Ave. B.

Nov. 7

  • Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and a second subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Pine Lane.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Earle.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1400 block of Merriman.
  • Officer arrested a subject for terroristic threats against a public servant in the 2900 block of Nall.
  • Officer investigated a report of harassment in the 2400 block of 8th St.

