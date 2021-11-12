Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 1-7

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7:

Thomas Chapman, 33, public intoxication

Richard Deal, 44, criminal trespassing

Rebecca Miller, 37, violation of protective order

Michael Johnson, 58, possession of a controlled substance

Rachel Means, 49, other agency warrant(s)

Kate Bernal, 37, driving while intoxicated

Arturo Quezada, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Robert Kelly, 63, terroristic threats against a public servant

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Nov. 1 and 7:

Nov. 1

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of 8th St.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 700 block of Sierra.

Nov. 2

No reports.

Nov. 3

Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 1800 block of Heisler.

Nov. 4

Officer arrested a subject for public intoxication in the 900 block of Montrose.

Officer arrested a subject for criminal trespassing in the 700 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Nov. 5

Officer arrested a subject for violation of a protection order in the 1000 block of Dallas.

Nov. 6

Officer investigated a report of terroristic threats in the 900 block Montrose.

Officer investigated a report of failure to stop and give information in the 2200 block of Hwy. 136.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 300 block of Ave. C.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1100 block of Ave. B.

Nov. 7