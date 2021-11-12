Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Nov. 3-9
Published 12:26 am Friday, November 12, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9:
Nov. 3
- 33-year-old Markeisha Rideaux arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.
- Assault reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
Nov. 4
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
Nov. 5
- 21-year-old Bryson Neel arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- 49-year-old George Hanna arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5600 block of Hogaboom.
- 45-year-old Charles Jordan arrested for warrants other aency in the 5200 block of E Parkway.
Nov. 6
- 44-year-old Jorge Vargas arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2400 block of Main Ave.
- 40-year-old Magali Hernandez arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5200 block of 25th street.
- 42-year-old Mary Waters arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- 27-year-old Mauro Suazo arrested for warrants other agency in the 3100 block of Graves.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information reported in the 5100 block of Kent Ave.
- Criminal mischief reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 5100 block of E Parkway.
- City code violation/possession or injection of certain prohibited substances was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
Nov. 7
- 39-year-old Hector Sandoval arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- 40-year-old Steve Sampson arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6700 block of Gulfway.
- Theft reported in the 6200 block of Jackson.
- Credit card or debit card abuse reported in the 3800 block of Hayes.
Nov. 8
- 30-year-old Scott Zeringue was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Highway 73.
- A theft was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
Nov. 9
- 33-year-old Pamela Rodriguez arrested for abandon/endanger child criminal negligence in the 3600 block of Bryan.
- 18-year-old Kane Richard arrested for warrants other agency in the 4000 block of Main.
- 39-year-old Natalie Caron arrested for criminal trespass in the 6400 block of Madison.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
- Information report taken in the 4400 block of Gulf.