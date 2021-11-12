Krewe of Krewes toy drive coming to stores this weekend

Local Mardi Gras Krewes are banding together once again to help those in need with the Krewe of Krewes Blue Santa Toy and Food Drive.

The event is spread over several days outside of local Walmarts:

Walmart, 8585 Memorial Blvd., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart, 4999 Twin City Hwy., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart, 4145 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The info

Jeanine Hebert, a krewe captain, said the idea for the event came 10 years ago and was something the membership jumped on.

On the upcoming dates and locations, Krewes stand outside of Walmart in three-hour shifts with a decorated buggy and ask the community to donate toys or canned goods/nonperishables. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Hebert said the event grows every year.

The group likes to find causes such as this to stand behind. In September they collected needed items for Hurricane Ida victims and brought the trailers to Lafayette, where they would be distributed.

Laura Childress, president of the Mardi Gras organization, said the fill-a-float donated toys will be split between Port Arthur Police Blue Santa and Beaumont Police Blue Santa programs.

The food will be divided equally between food banks.

“We invite people to come out, be generous and help those who are less fortunate in the community,” Childress said. “It’s an easy thing to do. People go to Walmart every day. You can grab something while in there and drop it in the basket on the way out.”