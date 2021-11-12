Enedino “Jesse” Jesus Sandoval, 96, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home.

Jesse was born on August 21, 1925 in Brackettville, Texas to parents Epifania (San Miguel) and George Sandoval.

He had lived in Port Arthur for 70 plus years and was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Jesse served his country in the US Army during the last years of WWII and he had worked as a longshoreman for 30 plus years. Jesse enjoyed working in the yard, especially cutting grass.

He also took up golf after retirement for a little while, making a hole in one at Babe Zaharias Golf Course. Jesse was a loving and caring man who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Epifania Sandoval, the love of his life on August 8, 2021, Velmarie Sandoval, his brothers, Joe Sandoval, Paul Sandoval, his sisters, Chris Barrette, Chavela Diaz and Alvina Cadena.

Jesse is survived by his sons, Thomas “Tommy” Sandoval and his wife, Cecilia of Port Arthur, Raymond “Randy” Sandoval and his wife, Jo Ann of Port Arthur, Michael Ozan and his wife, Betty of Jasper, his brothers, Pete Sandoval and his wife, Linda of Crane, TX, Juan Sandoval of Crane, TX, George Sandoval and his wife, Rosa of Port Arthur, his sister, Elaine LeBlanc of Port Arthur. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

A special thank you to Michelle and Barbara for the loving and care given to Enedino Sandoval.