2 arrested in Port Arthur for promoting illegal gambling

The Port Arthur Narcotics and Gun Unit conducted numerous undercover operations to expose illegal gambling in Port Arthur.

After the completion of these operations, two individuals were taken into custody and arrested for gambling promotion.

Locations at 1110 9th Ave. and 2600 9th Ave. (Maytag Laundry) contained multiple “8-Liner” gaming machines, police said.

The permit at 1110 9th Ave. (Lucky’s Game Room) was removed by officers and the facility was shut down due to multiple violations.

On Nov. 4, 46-year-old Ngan Kieu To, was arrested and charged with gambling promotion while working within the facility of Lucky’s Game Room.

On Thursday, 36-year-old Vivian Uyen Nguyen, was arrested and charged with gambling promotion while working within Maytag Laundry.