Vaccine clinic will be open on Veterans Day

Published 12:07 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

By PA News

Carol Caines receives a vaccination on Thursday at Lamar State College Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/ The News)

The Port Arthur Health Department will be administering COVID vaccines to those ages 5 and older Thursday to better serve those that work but may have the day off.

And in observance of the holiday, all veterans will be moved to the front of the line.

The vaccine hub, located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in the Texas Artists Museum, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services offered include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those ages 5 and up and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older. Booster shots are also available for those that qualify, which includes anyone 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions, and those that work in high-risk areas. The clinic will provide vaccines to residents from anywhere in Southeast Texas.

More News

Discovery of buried materials puts plans for new animal shelter on a strained leash

Local contractors see improved business climate

Daughter shares fond memories of well-known tree cutter who died Monday

Groves to have runoff for Ward 3 seat

Print Article