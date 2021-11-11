Vaccine clinic will be open on Veterans Day

The Port Arthur Health Department will be administering COVID vaccines to those ages 5 and older Thursday to better serve those that work but may have the day off.

And in observance of the holiday, all veterans will be moved to the front of the line.

The vaccine hub, located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive in the Texas Artists Museum, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services offered include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for those ages 5 and up and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older. Booster shots are also available for those that qualify, which includes anyone 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions, and those that work in high-risk areas. The clinic will provide vaccines to residents from anywhere in Southeast Texas.