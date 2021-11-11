Need to know: Boston Avenue power washing planned this weekend

NEDERLAND — A contractor is going to power wash the sidewalks along Boston Avenue between 17th Street and Twin City Highway on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Nederland Chamber of Commerce, work begins on the 17th Street side and proceeds toward Twin City Highway.

This path is being done to minimize inconveniences to the businesses.

The power washing goes up to the apron of each business.

“We ask all businesses to place a towel by the front door,” a Chamber release said, adding it is very unlikely to be an issue but “just as a precaution.”

For more information, call the Nederland Chamber at 409-722-0279.