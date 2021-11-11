Nederland man arrested for manslaughter after woman killed in Port Arthur

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021

By PA News

Lonnie Rodgers

Port Arthur Police responded to Lake Arthur Drive and 9th Avenue in reference to a female who was possibly thrown from a vehicle at approximately 9:49 a.m. Oct. 15.

Officers first arrived on scene  and located an unresponsive female. The victim, later identified as, 27-year-old Madison Martinez, had suffered life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

On Wednesday (Nov. 10) an arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued for Lonnie Rodgers, 48, out of Nederland.

Rodgers was taken into custody without incident a short time after the warrant was issued, according to Port Arthur Police.

The death of  Martinez is an ongoing and fluid investigation, police said Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department continues to follow leads and no further information will be released at this time, police said.

More News

Douglas E. Brandin

Catherine Nelson Banks

LISTEN & SEE: Veterans celebrated for ensuring “we keep those freedoms”

Soldiers from Fort Polk training locally honored; $3.5K donated for Wounded Warrior Foundation

Print Article