Nederland man arrested for manslaughter after woman killed in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police responded to Lake Arthur Drive and 9th Avenue in reference to a female who was possibly thrown from a vehicle at approximately 9:49 a.m. Oct. 15.

Officers first arrived on scene and located an unresponsive female. The victim, later identified as, 27-year-old Madison Martinez, had suffered life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

On Wednesday (Nov. 10) an arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued for Lonnie Rodgers, 48, out of Nederland.

Rodgers was taken into custody without incident a short time after the warrant was issued, according to Port Arthur Police.

The death of Martinez is an ongoing and fluid investigation, police said Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department continues to follow leads and no further information will be released at this time, police said.