Douglas E. Brandin, 83, of Nederland, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021.

He was born on November 24, 1937, in Beaumont, to Lillian Loyd Riley and Elmo Johnson, later adopted by Charles Elwyn Brandin.

Doug was a Texas National Guard veteran. He retired from Dupont as a Lab Technician after more than thirty years of service.

Doug was a longtime member of Central Gardens Baptist Church and a Deacon of the Mid County Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing and tinkering on cars. Doug volunteered at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas for many years.

Survivors include his daughters, Kim Shirley of Conroe and Kelli Kimball and her husband, George, of Nederland; grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Brie; Brittiny; Sarah; Joshua; and Jeremy and his wife, Mandy; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Brandin and his wife, Rhonda, of Nederland; and sisters, Cindy Stanley and her husband, John, of Burleson; Wanda Butaud and her husband, Jimmy, of Rosenberg; and Melissa Watson and her husband, Paul, of Port Neches.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Keith Brandin.

A gathering of Mr. Brandin’s family and friends will began at 9:00 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

His interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, Woodville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Brandin’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

