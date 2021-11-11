Ms. Catherine Nelson Banks, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, November 4, 2021 at Cascades Nursing Home.

A native of Stamps, Arkansas, she was a resident of Port Arthur for 75 years and was employed by Walgreens for over 30 years.

She was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School and a member of New St. John Baptist Church for 52 years.

Survivors include her children: Folton Jacobs (Faye) of Mantica, California and Audwin Jacobs (Evelyn) of Port Arthur, Texas; brothers and sisters: Dorothy Jean Nelson Watson, Izola Lee Nelson, Natasha Sidney Nelson all of Detroit, Michigan; Robert Louis Robinson (Josephine) of Port Arthur, TX and Faye Robinson of Katy, TX; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter St., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.