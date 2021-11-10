VIDEO: Help police identify this woman, accused of stealing a wallet in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a female theft suspect.

In security video released, authorities said at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday (Nov. .7) a female wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and dark pants takes a wallet that was left on the counter.

She conceals the wallet in her purse, then eventually puts it in her waistband.

If you have any information on the identity of the female, please call Detective Walter Flores at 409-983-8678.

Those with information about this crime, can contact Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS (8477), online at 833 TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS App.

You WILL remain anonymous and MAY be eligible for a cash reward