POLICE: Man, 31, killed following crash involving Jeep and Cadillac SUV

Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By PA News

BEAUMONT — On Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Dowlen and Phelan in reference to a major traffic crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Compass disregarded a red traffic light and entered the intersection, striking a Cadillac SUV.

The driver of the Jeep Compass was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other passenger of the Jeep, as well as the driver of the Cadillac, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased victim has been identified as Bryant K. Foster, a 31-year-old Beaumont resident.

The investigation is on-going.

