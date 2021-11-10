PHOTO FEATURE — CenterWell makes senior primary care its focus

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Mary Meaux

Catalina Fuentes, from left, Kimberly Davis, Tuyen Bui, Dr. Arnold Carothers, Dr. John Lee, Dr. Aracely Vasquez, Christine deJongh and Mellery Turner pose for a photo following a ribbon cutting celebration at CenterWell Senior Primary Care. (Mary Meaux/The News)

CenterWell Senior Primary Care celebrated a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday morning in Port Arthur.

Located at 8555 Memorial Blvd, the facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CenterWell offers support for every dimension of senior health, including physical, emotional and social wellness. Treatment leaders want patients to live a healthier, happier life with help from an experienced, compassionate doctor and supported by a team of professionals focused on the client.

For more information, call 409-407-4737 or visit centerwellprimarycare.com.

Catalina Fuentes, from left, Tuyen Bui and Lois Roy smile for a photo at CenterWell Senior Primary Care. (Mary Meaux/The News)

