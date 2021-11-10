Here are places in the area where you can observe Veterans Day

Those wanting to obverse Veterans Day locally have multiple opportunities to do so. VFW Post 4820 will gather at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Golden Triangle Veterans Memorial Park, located at 7626 Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur, for the annual Veterans Day Celebration Program. The event begins at 1 p.m., and will include gumbo and refreshments.

On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center will host a Veterans Day Observance that will include an invocation by Bishop David Toups and the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard and Bag Pipes. The center is located at 5055 I-10 South in Beaumont.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown will host a Veterans Day Military Display. It’s located at 5550 Jimmy Simmons Blvd. in Beaumont.

On Thursday beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a Veterans Day Walk/Parade in Port Neches that starts at the Neches River boat ramp before heading down Merriman to Magnolia.