Governor appoints 3 to Jefferson & Orange Board of Pilot Commissioners

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Chris Guy, Shawn M. Sparrow and Brad Taylor to the Jefferson and Orange County Board of Pilot Commissioners.

The new terms expire Aug. 22, 2023.

The Board of Pilot Commissioners has exclusive jurisdiction over the pilot services provided in Jefferson and Orange Counties, including intermediate stops and landing places for vessels on navigable streams wholly or partially located in the board’s jurisdiction.

Chris Guy of Beaumont is the civil/structural department engineering manager of Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. Beaumont office.

He is the vice president of the Sabine Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Guy received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Lamar University and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.

Shawn M. Sparrow of Beaumont is vice president of The Houseman Companies and serves on the executive board of directors of First State Bank of Texas.

He is the former chairman of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former vice chairman of Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Development, former president of the Rotary Club of Orange and served as a board member of the West Orange Stark CISD Career and Technical Education Advisory Board.

Sparrow received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Lamar University.

Brad Taylor of Bridge City is an owner and chief operating officer of Sterling Shipyard L.P., president of Sterling Mechanical and Boiler Services, owner and vice president of SHBS Development and a managing partner of Sterling Industries.

He is the chair for the Incident Review Committee for the Jefferson and Orange County Pilots Commission and previously served as a production manager at Orange Shipbuilding, process operator at SASOL and production manager at Halter Marine. Taylor studied Business Administration at McNeese State University.