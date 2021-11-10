Broncos trade Memorial grad Kary Vincent Jr. to Eagles

Memorial and LSU graduate Kary Vincent Jr. was one of several NFL players to land on a new roster before the trade deadline. Vincent was drafted by the Denver Broncos this past spring but was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last week for a sixth-round draft pick.

The move should provide more opportunities for Vincent to see the field as he was behind several high-caliber defensive backs in Denver.

“I can’t say that I knew it was coming, I was most definitely surprised,” Vincent said during a press conference Friday. “Tuesday being our off day, I was just at home relaxing, preparing for practice. I got a call that I was getting traded to Philly. It caught me off guard, but getting here was an exciting thing for me and I’m excited to be here and compete, and help this team go forward.”

Vincent said Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman told him the team had been trying to acquire him since the preseason, but the Broncos were unwilling to make the deal.

“I’m a Swiss Army Knife,” Vincent said. “That’s another reason that was big — why the coaches were happy to get me here. I’ve played everywhere, safety, corner, nickel. I do it all, and I’m excited to be wherever they need me to be.”

Local outlets said the team had him lineup at both corner and nickel during his two days of practice this week.

Vincent graduated from Memorial in 2017 and played for the LSU Tigers, where he won a National Championship in 2020. Known for his speed, Vincent won two state titles in high school in the 200-meter dash. He was also an All-American on the LSU 4×100 relay team.