Police release name of driver linked to crash that killed 2

BEAUMONT — Authorities released the name and age of a suspected impaired driver linked to a fatal crash from the weekend in Beaumont.

According to Beaumont Police, charges are pending for 22-year-old Antonio DeJesus Delgado of Beaumont.

Tuesday’s update followed Monday’s release of the names of the teenagers killed in the violent head-on collision before daybreak Sunday.

Beaumont Police said the victims involved in the deadly crash in the 2400 block of South MLK are identified as Clyde Thompson, 19, and Tonysha Lashay Smith, 19.

On Sunday at 2:13 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the location in reference to a major crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes in the 2400 block of South MLK.

At that time, the truck crashed into a Nissan Altima head on.

The driver of the Altima, Thompson, was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger, Smith, was taken to the hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Delgado, is in the hospital being treated.

The investigation is on going.

Alcohol is believed a factor in the crash, police said.