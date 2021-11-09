McGraws Eats & Treats boasts best barbecue in Sabine Pass

SABINE PASS — Dennis and Amy McGraw joke that they have the best barbecue in Sabine Pass — since they serve the only barbecue in Sabine Pass.

But the newly-opened food truck just a few miles from the beach will soon be quite the destination as plans continue to unfold.

McGraws Eats & Treats, located at 7118 S. Gulfway Drive, enjoyed a soft opening this past weekend.

“It was supposed to be Aug. 1, but we ran into delays,” Dennis said. “You know how it goes.”

The couple moved here about four months ago from Huntsville after Dennis retired from the Texas Department of Corrections.

“We always come here and go fishing all through the year, and we decided we liked it up here,” he said.

Currently the eatery is serving a variety of items that include chopped brisket, sausage, pulled pork, loaded baked potatoes, various sandwiches and even snowcones.

On their lot is also a covered area where people can sit and eat that the couple hopes to eventually turn into a bar, while also adding games like washers for entertainment.

For now, visitors are welcome to bring their own drinks and hang out while dining.

Amy also has plans for expansion.

“I do a lot of crafts and stuff like that, so eventually we’re gonna have shirts, hats, flags, lots of stuff,” she said.

Located close to beaches, fishing spots and refineries, the McGraws are looking forward to seeing how their business grows, especially during the summer.

They take call-in orders and will also deliver.

For more information, call 409-213-5003 or find McGraws Easts & Treats on Facebook.