Medical Center’s care for critically ill babies spotlighted with “important designation”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas earned its Level III designation through 2025 from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A designation of this level highlights the Port Arthur facility’s ability to care for critically ill babies.

“The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is proud of our NICU team for achieving this important designation,” President Josh Snow said.

“The Level III NICU designation means our hospital provides expert care in our community for newborns who need highly specialized treatment, including babies with low birth weights and those born as early as 23 weeks.”

CNO, John Kight was thrilled for his staff saying, “I am incredibly proud of this remarkable team for their accomplishment and thrilled to offer a high standard of care including 24/7 Neonatologist inhouse at all times. We remain grateful to our clinical staff for providing exceptional care for our littlest patients and celebrate this achievement with you all.”

Christina Irion, director of NICU, expressed her gratitude to her team and other key hospital personnel who worked hard to obtain this designation.

She said of the designation, “Thank you to all of our NICU staff, women’s services and the multi-disciplinary team that helped us receive this designation. We are thrilled to serve these families here is Southeast Texas without the added stress of leaving the area for care.”

These types of designation are a result of legislation passed in 2013 requiring Texas to implement neonatal levels of care designations with the intent of ensuring that NICUs have the resources and expertise to provide high quality patient care.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas remains committed to its continued accomplishments and its focus on bringing quality, compassionate care in Southeast Texas.