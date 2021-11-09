Anna Marie Blandford, 78, of Port Arthur passed away on November 8, 2021 at Port Arthur Community Retirement Home.

She was born on November 17, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas to her parents, John Coleman Blandford and Dorothy duPerier Blandford.

Anna Marie was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

She graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1962. Anna Marie was a retired daycare worker.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and a former member of St. James Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved cats.

She is survived by many cousins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 9:30 AM till 10:30 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Thursday with Rev. Constantino Barrera, serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.